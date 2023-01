Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Connell Foley on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hunters Point Agency to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Ulmer & Berne on behalf of DOUP Partners, accuses the defendant of failing to provide creative, strategic and technical expertise for the creation of a pop-up 'Museum of Women' in New York City. The case is 1:23-cv-00213, DOUP Partners LLC v. Hunters Point Agency LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 10, 2023, 8:22 PM