Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against industrial machinery manufacturer Valmet Inc. to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Breskin Johnson & Townsend on behalf of a project manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for seeking accommodations for his diabetes. The case is 2:23-cv-01071, Doun v. Valmet Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Vantha Doun

Plaintiffs

Breskin Johnson & Townsend PLLC

defendants

Valmet Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches