Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Friday removed a website accessibility lawsuit against Northern Tool & Equipment Company Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by the East End Trial Group on behalf of Blair Douglass, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case is 2:22-cv-01167, Douglass v. Northern Tool & Equipment Company Inc. blind

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 5:51 PM