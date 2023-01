New Suit

Nestle Purina PetCare was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court action was filed by East End Trial Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims the defendant's online stores are not fully accessible to the visually impaired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00027, Douglass v. Nestle Purina Petcare Company.