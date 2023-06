Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Colorado District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Kane Dulin McQuinn Young and attorney Daniel J. Caplis on behalf of Jason Douglas. The case is 1:23-cv-01662, Douglas v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 7:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Douglas

defendants

Auto Injury Solutions, Inc.

Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company

USAA Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute