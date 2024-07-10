Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Stephen P. Blake and Jonathan K. Youngwood have entered appearances for Doximity, a provider of online networking services for medical professionals, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed May 9 in California Northern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Dalton Douglas, accuses Doximity and its top executives of downplaying the impact of the company's competition and the company's reliance on 'upselling' products and services to existing customers to sustain performance. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang, is 3:24-cv-02801, Douglas v. Tangney et al.
Health Care
July 10, 2024, 3:50 PM