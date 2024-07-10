Who Got The Work

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Stephen P. Blake and Jonathan K. Youngwood have entered appearances for Doximity, a provider of online networking services for medical professionals, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed May 9 in California Northern District Court by the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Dalton Douglas, accuses Doximity and its top executives of downplaying the impact of the company's competition and the company's reliance on 'upselling' products and services to existing customers to sustain performance. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang, is 3:24-cv-02801, Douglas v. Tangney et al.

Health Care

July 10, 2024, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Dalton Douglas

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

Defendants

Anna Bryson

Doximity, Inc.

Jeffrey Tangney

Kevin Spain

Kira Wampler

Phoebe Yang

Regina Benjamin, M.D.

Timothy Cabral

defendant counsels

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Nature of Claim: 160/for securities claims