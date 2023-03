Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against PNC Bank to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney D. Scott Gibson on behalf of Rhonda Douglas, accuses the defendant of wrongfully forwarding the remaining balance of an insurance payout to the estate of the plaintiff's late husband rather than the plaintiff herself. The case is 1:23-cv-00062, Douglas v. PNC Bank N.A.