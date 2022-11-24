Who Got The Work

Andrew L. Stevens and Anthony Gonzalez of Landry, Mazzeo & Dembinski and Audrey J. Forbush of Plunkett Cooney have stepped in to represent Laura Jane Bondy and Kirk Herman, respectively, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Webster Law Office and Barton Law on behalf of Tracy Lorriane Douglas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, is 2:22-cv-12406, Douglas v. Hall et al.

Michigan

November 24, 2022, 10:43 AM