New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Avenue Technologies & Commodities was sued for age-based employment discrimination on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was brought by Filippatos PLLC on behalf of a former network engineer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04194, Douglas v. Avenue Technologies & Commodities Inc. et al.

New Jersey

August 04, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Douglas

Plaintiffs

Filippatos PLLC

defendants

Avenue Technologies & Communities, Inc.

Dwyane Hall

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination