Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Afridi & Pieterse Investments and Cambridge Hospitality Management, the owners and operators of the Wyndham Garden hotel in Jacksonville, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Prince Douglas. The case is 3:22-cv-01381, Douglas v. Afridi & Pieterse Investments LP et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 15, 2022, 5:56 PM