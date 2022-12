Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against the Travelers Home and Marine Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, involving accidental residential property loss claims, was filed by Furtado Law on behalf of Douglas Smith Builders. The case is 1:22-cv-03344, Douglas Smith Builders, LLC v. The Travelers Home and Marine Insurance Company, a Connecticut corporation.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 7:39 PM