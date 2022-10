Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance Co. of America to Colorado District Court. The suit, concerning hailstorm damage claims, was filed by Furtado Law on behalf of Douglas Smith Builders. The case is 1:22-cv-02651, Douglas Smith Builders, LLC v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 7:59 PM