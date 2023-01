Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zelle LLP on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Steadfast Insurance, a Zurich company, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, involving wind damage claims, was filed by Demiles Law on behalf of Douglas Place Residential Condominium Association. The case is 1:23-cv-20153, Douglas Place Residential Condominium Association, Inc. v. Steadfast Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 2:30 PM