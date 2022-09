News From Law.com

The fast-paced housing market that we saw in 2021 is starting to cool nationally as new and existing home sales will continue to decrease in price over the next few months.That's according to Dottie Herman, vice chair of Douglas Elliman and a 30-plus year real estate industry veteran, who says that in most of the country, it looks like home prices will appreciate about 2% to 3% into 2023.

Real Estate

September 28, 2022, 8:00 PM