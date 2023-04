New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kohl's was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court over the company's sale of textile products which are advertised as being made from bamboo fibers. The court action, filed by Sheehan & Associates, asserts that the products are mainly made from materials other than bamboo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00456, Dougherty v. Kohls Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 1:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Lorraine Dougherty

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates PC

defendants

Kohl's Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct