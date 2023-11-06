Who Got The Work

Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher's and other packaged food brands, has tapped attorney Peter Estall of Norton Rose Fulbright to fend off a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 20 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Page Law on behalf of James Dougherty, who contends that he sustained severe burn injuries after a can of PAM Cooking Spray suddenly exploded while he was cooking. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White, is 2:23-cv-00053, Dougherty v. Conagra Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 06, 2023, 9:56 AM

Plaintiffs

James Dougherty

Plaintiffs

James B. Wilmoth

defendants

Conagra Brands, Inc.

defendant counsels

Carmody Macdonald Pc - St Louis

Norton Rose Us Llp - Minneapolis

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims