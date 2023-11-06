Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines, Orville Redenbacher's and other packaged food brands, has tapped attorney Peter Estall of Norton Rose Fulbright to fend off a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 20 in Missouri Eastern District Court by Page Law on behalf of James Dougherty, who contends that he sustained severe burn injuries after a can of PAM Cooking Spray suddenly exploded while he was cooking. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White, is 2:23-cv-00053, Dougherty v. Conagra Brands, Inc.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
November 06, 2023, 9:56 AM