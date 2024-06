News From Law.com

On June 18, Doughtery County voters will return to the polls to decide whether to elect Albany attorney Valerie Brown-Williams of Brown-Williams & Associates or Dougherty County Magistrate Court Judge Victoria Matu Johnson as retiring Dougherty Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Willie E. Lockette's full-time replacement. Get to know each candidate's background here ahead of the June 18 runoff election.

Georgia

June 13, 2024, 4:50 AM

nature of claim: /