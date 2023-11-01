Dougherty County $2.5M Verdict for Delivery Driver Pinned by...

News From Law.com

Dougherty County Superior Court jurors have awarded $2.5 million in damages to an agricultural supplier pinned by a farmer's tractor. Plaintiff counsel for the supplier credit the seven-figure outcome to their ability to overcome liability defenses, including their client's preexisting conditions, by examining "granular details" about the injury accident. But how much the prevailing plaintiff will pocket in damages remains unknown, as opposing counsel remain tight-lipped about a high-low, no appeal agreement struck during jury deliberations.

November 01, 2023, 2:58 PM

