Removed To Federal Court

Centerplate Inc. and food services and facilities management company Sodexo Inc. on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ferraro Vega Employment Lawyers Inc. on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as hourly non-exempt employees, who contend that they were not paid for off-duty meal periods. The defendants are represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 3:22-cv-01496, Dougan v. Centerplate, Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 04, 2022, 6:42 AM