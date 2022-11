Who Got The Work

Stan Graham of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis has entered an appearance for Dollar General in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The complaint was filed Oct. 7 in Florida Northern District Court by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of Brian Doudna. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 1:22-cv-00256, Doudna v. Dolgencorp LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 21, 2022, 7:45 AM