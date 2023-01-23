New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Rackspace Technology, a cloud computing company, was hit with a data breach class action Saturday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of thousands of customers. The suit was filed by Held & Hines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00526, Doubet Consulting, LLC et al v. Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Technology

January 23, 2023, 9:45 AM