Sheppard Mullin partner Theona Zhordania has entered an appearance for Unum Life Insurance Co. of America in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, challenging the denial of claims for disability coverage, was filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by the Bourhis Law Group on behalf of Dr. James R. Doty. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-04829, Doty v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.
Insurance
September 02, 2024, 8:31 AM