Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partner Theona Zhordania has entered an appearance for Unum Life Insurance Co. of America in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, challenging the denial of claims for disability coverage, was filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by the Bourhis Law Group on behalf of Dr. James R. Doty. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-04829, Doty v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

September 02, 2024, 8:31 AM

Plaintiffs

James R. Doty

Plaintiffs

Bourhis Law Group, PC

Defendants

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute