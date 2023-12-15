Who Got The Work

The University of Miami has tapped attorney Eric Alexander Hernandez of Hernandez Lee Martinez as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 31 in Florida Southern District Court by the Behren Law Firm on behalf of a former employee, accuses the defendant of failing to send timely notice of the plaintiff's COBRA rights after his termination in Feb. 2020. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-24165, Dotson v. University Of Miami.

Education

December 15, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Tyrone Dotson

Plaintiffs

Behren Law Firm

defendants

University Of Miami

defendant counsels

Hernandez Lee Martinez, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations