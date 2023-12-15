The University of Miami has tapped attorney Eric Alexander Hernandez of Hernandez Lee Martinez as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 31 in Florida Southern District Court by the Behren Law Firm on behalf of a former employee, accuses the defendant of failing to send timely notice of the plaintiff's COBRA rights after his termination in Feb. 2020. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:23-cv-24165, Dotson v. University Of Miami.
December 15, 2023, 10:13 AM