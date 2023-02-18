Who Got The Work

Ping Zhang and Mike Margolis of Blank Rome and Ronald F. Price of Price Parkinson & Kerr have stepped in as defense counsel to China-headquartered online electronics retailer JD.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 4 in Utah District Court by Smith L.C. on behalf of essential oils seller dōTERRA, accuses JD of selling counterfeit versions of dōTERRA, Deep Blue and dōTERRA On Guard-brand products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jared C. Bennett, is 2:23-cv-00001, doTerra International et al v. JD.com et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 18, 2023, 12:04 PM