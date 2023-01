New Suit - Trademark

China-headquartered online electronics retailer JD.com was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court. The case was brought by Smith L.C. on behalf of essential oils seller dōTERRA, which accuses JD of selling counterfeit versions of dōTERRA, Deep Blue and dōTERRA On Guard-brand products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00001, doTerra International et al v. JD.com et al.

January 04, 2023, 2:14 PM