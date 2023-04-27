New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, brought by Siri & Glimstad and Hirsh Law Office, contends that the defendant failed to safeguard employees’ personal identifiable information, resulting in a data breach in January 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00214, Doss v. Yum! Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 27, 2023, 11:58 AM

Demetra Doss

Siri Glimstad, LLP

Hirsh Law Office

Yum! Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct