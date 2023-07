Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perera Aleman P.A. removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Maggolc Inc., a road-building contractor company, and its president Mario H. Gonzalez to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, which accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages, was filed by Mesa Litigation & Legal Consulting on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-22472, Dorta v. Maggolc Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Maikel Dorta

defendants

Maggolc, Inc.

Mario H Gonzalez

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations