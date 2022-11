Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Waurice Wutscher LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against TransUnion and IC System Inc. to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Cochrun & Seals on behalf of Sharon Dorsey. The case is 2:22-cv-01489, Dorsey v. Trans Union LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 24, 2022, 4:35 AM