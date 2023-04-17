Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Argent Mortgage Co. and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Arlene E. Couch and Larry N. Dorsey. The case is 1:23-cv-01021, Dorsey et al v. EMC Mortgage LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 17, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Arlene E. Couch

Larry N. Dorsey

defendants

Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I, LLC

EMC Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Certi

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property