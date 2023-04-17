Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Argent Mortgage Co. and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Arlene E. Couch and Larry N. Dorsey. The case is 1:23-cv-01021, Dorsey et al v. EMC Mortgage LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 17, 2023, 2:51 PM
Plaintiffs
- Arlene E. Couch
- Larry N. Dorsey
defendants
- Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I, LLC
- EMC Mortgage LLC
- Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
- U.S. Bank National Association as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as Trustee for Certi
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property