New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Colgate-Palmolive was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over its Fabuloso cleaning products, which were recalled on Feb. 8 due to bacterial contamination. The suit was filed by Squitieri & Fearon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01426, Dorsey et al. v. Colgate-Palmolive Co.