Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Monday removed a lawsuit against Suwannee County School District to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of the former director of food service for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to age-based employment discrimination. The case is 3:23-cv-00859, Dorris v. Suwannee County School District.

Education

July 24, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Dorris

defendants

Suwannee County School District

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination