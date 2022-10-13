New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court against Danone Waters of America arising from the labeling of its Evian Natural Spring Water products. The suit arises over the labeling of Evian water products as 'carbon-neutral' despite the manufacturing process still resulting in carbon output. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-08717, Dorris v. Danone Waters of America.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2022, 6:31 PM