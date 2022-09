Who Got The Work

Christopher K. Larus and Rajin Singh Olson of Robins Kaplan have stepped in to defend Graco Inc. and Graco Minnesota Inc. in a pending patent lawsuit concerning spray form insulation. The action was filed pro se Sept. 9 in Minnesota District Court by Daniel D. Dorneanu. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:22-cv-02235, Dorneanu v. Graco Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 23, 2022, 9:42 AM