New Suit - ERISA

Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Services d/b/a Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over an alleged denial of COBRA health benefits, was filed by Silvern & Bulger on behalf of Emily Dorn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00019, Dorn v. Rocky Mountain Hospital and Medical Services Inc.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 4:52 PM