Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Simmonds & Narita on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Hireright LLC, Lyft and Uber to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by DHF Law on behalf of a former driver for Lyft and Uber who contends that his driver accounts with the rideshare companies were deactivated after Hireright, a background reporting agency, falsely reported a criminal history in violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The case is 4:23-cv-02511, Dormoy v. HireRight, LLC et al.

Technology

May 23, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Edwin Agustin Dormoy

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

HireRight, LLC

defendant counsels

Simmonds & Narita LLP

nature of claim: 890/