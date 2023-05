Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Simmonds & Narita on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lyft, Uber and HireRight LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by DHF Law on behalf of Edwin Agustin Dormoy, seeks a copy of HireRight's background check report which resulted in the suspension of the plaintiff's Lyft and Uber accounts. The case is 3:23-cv-02511, Dormoy v. HireRight LLC et al.

Technology

May 23, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Edwin Agustin Dormoy

defendants

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

HireRight, LLC

defendant counsels

Simmonds & Narita LLP

nature of claim: 890/