Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Elysian One and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over a business services agreement, was filed by attorney Jonathan I. Dorman Esq. on behalf of youth softball program the South Jersey Mystics and Adam Dorman. The L.A. Dodgers are named as nominal defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02542, Dorman et al v. Elysian One, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 09, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Adam Dorman

South Jersey Mystics

defendants

ABC Corps. 1-10

Elysian One, Inc.

Elysian Park Ventures, LLC

Guggenheim Baseball Management GP, LLC

Guggenheim Baseball Management, LP

John Does 1-10

Los Angeles Dodgers Holding Company, LLC

Los Angeles Dodgers, LLC

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract