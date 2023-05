Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against debt collection agency Dyck-O'Neal Inc., Specialized Loan Servicing LLC and U.S. Bank to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Brent Warren Law on behalf of Wadson Dorinvil, seeks a declaration that the defendants have no right to foreclose on a property. The case is 1:23-cv-11135, Dorinvil v. Specialized Loan Servicing LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Wadson Dorinvil

defendants

Dyck-O'Neal, Inc.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

U.S. Bank NA as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivable LLC Trust, 2006-NC1

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action