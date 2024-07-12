Sarah A. Sullivan and Alexander Lee Callo of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Exscientia and the company's top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed April 26 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding former CEO Andrew Hopkins' unethical and inappropriate relations with employees and the defendants' improper response to his misconduct. The suit also alleges the defendants failed to disclose adverse financial conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-05692, Dorin v. Exscientia P.L.C. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 12, 2024, 2:45 PM