Who Got The Work

Sarah A. Sullivan and Alexander Lee Callo of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr have entered appearances for Exscientia and the company's top officials in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed April 26 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding former CEO Andrew Hopkins' unethical and inappropriate relations with employees and the defendants' improper response to his misconduct. The suit also alleges the defendants failed to disclose adverse financial conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:24-cv-05692, Dorin v. Exscientia P.L.C. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 12, 2024, 2:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Orindo Dorin

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

Defendants

Andrew Hopkins

Ben R. Taylor

David Nicholson

Exscientia P.L.C.

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws