New Suit - Employment

Masterbrand Cabinets was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on race and national origin. The lawsuit was brought by Koller Law on behalf of Arslie Dorilus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01910, Dorilus v. Masterbrand Cabinets, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 02, 2022, 11:50 AM