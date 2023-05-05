New Suit - Contract

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of private investment firm Dorilton Capital Management LLC and Williams IP Holdings LLC, the holding company of Formula One racing team Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd. The suit pursues claims against Claudia Schwarz and her public relations and marketing services firm Stilus LLC. According to the suit, Schwarz overbilled and improperly charged the plaintiff's over $6.9 million for her services that were alleged to be substandard and engaged in an inappropriate relationship with Dorilton’s former CEO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03789, Dorilton Capital Management LLC et al v. Stilus LLC et al.

Investment Firms

May 05, 2023, 7:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Dorilton Capital Management LLC

Williams IP Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

defendants

Claudia Schwarz

Stilus LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract