Who Got The Work

Sheppard Mullin partners Robert J. Guite and Sascha Henry have stepped in to represent Athena Cosmetics in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing and sale of its 'enhancement serum' products. The action, filed Nov. 30 in California Central District Court by Farnese PC; Honik LLC; and Lou Law, accuses the defendant of selling its beauty products without a prescription and failing to disclose that its products contain dechloro dihdroxy difluoro ethylcloprostenolamide, a prostaglandin analog that can cause chronic dry eye, redness, discoloration, pain and/or irritation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hernan D. Vera, is 2:23-cv-10078, Doriann Slattery v. Athena Cosmetics Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 15, 2024, 10:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Doriann Slattery

Plaintiffs

Honik LLC

Lou Law

Epstein Drangel

defendants

Athena Cosmetics, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct