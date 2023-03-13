Who Got The Work

Andrew R. Nash of Phelps Dunbar has entered an appearance for Weeks Marine Inc. in a pending lawsuit over a maritime contract dispute. The suit, for a disputed vessel damage claim , was filed Jan. 26 in Texas Eastern District Court by Royston Rayzor Vickery & Williams on behalf of Dorian Amsterdam LPG Transport and their subrogated underwriters Helios LPG Pool LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale, is 1:23-cv-00036, Dorian Amsterdam Lpg Transport LLC et al v. Tradewinds Towing Company et al.

Texas

March 13, 2023, 8:51 AM