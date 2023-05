Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG, a century-old insurance goliath, and National Union Fire Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Zarwin, Baum, DeVito, Kaplan, Schaer & Toddy on behalf of Cataldo Doria and Natalie Doria, seek a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to defend the plaintiffs in an underlying real property lawsuit. The case is 1:23-cv-02980, Doria et al v. AIG et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

MD Cataldo Doria

Natalie Doria

defendants

AIG

National Union Fire Insurance Company Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute