Who Got The Work

Elizabeth M. Rodriguez of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for BurgerFi International LLC in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of former sales associate/cashier who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to upper management about being subjected to race discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61360, Dorest v. BurgerFi International, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 31, 2023, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Ishiah Dorest

Plaintiffs

Remer & Georges-Pierre, PLLC

Jorge Luis Costa, Jr.

defendants

BurgerFi International, LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation