Elizabeth M. Rodriguez of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for BurgerFi International LLC in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 17 in Florida Southern District Court by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of former sales associate/cashier who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to upper management about being subjected to race discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 0:23-cv-61360, Dorest v. BurgerFi International, LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
August 31, 2023, 8:57 AM