Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, for property damage claims, was filed by attorney William T. Kennedy on behalf of Agnes A. Doren. The case is 1:23-cv-11745, Doren v. Travelers Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Agnes A Doren

defendants

Travelers Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute