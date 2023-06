Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer and Stanton Barton on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Braun Corp. and Mike Harris d/b/a Rollx Vans to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Schumacher Law Firm on behalf of Joseph Doremire, who was allegedly injured after falling from a defective conversion van purchased from the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01008, Doremire v. Braun Corp. et al.

Automotive

June 05, 2023, 9:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Doremire

Plaintiffs

Douglas M Schumacher PC

defendants

Associated Prtnership Limited

Braun Corporation

Mike Harris

Unknown Harris

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims