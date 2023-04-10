Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, concerning claims of over $1 million in damages stemming from an accidental oil pipeline leak, was filed by Mudd Bruchhaus & Keating on behalf of Dore Operating Co. The case is 2:23-cv-00460, Dore Operating Co L L C v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London Subscribing to Policy No B0702Gl307060p et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Dore Operating Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Mudd Bruchhaus & Keating (lc)

defendants

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Policy No. B0702Gl307060p

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Policy No. B0702Gl307061p

Markel Insurance Co Ltd London Branch

Markel International Insurance Co Ltd

Syndicate Brt 2987 at Lloyd's

Syndicate Tal 1183 at Lloyd's

Syndicate Trv 5000 at Lloyd's

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute