Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, concerning claims of over $1 million in damages stemming from an accidental oil pipeline leak, was filed by Mudd Bruchhaus & Keating on behalf of Dore Operating Co. The case is 2:23-cv-00460, Dore Operating Co L L C v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London Subscribing to Policy No B0702Gl307060p et al.

April 10, 2023, 7:11 PM

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute