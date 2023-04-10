Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, concerning claims of over $1 million in damages stemming from an accidental oil pipeline leak, was filed by Mudd Bruchhaus & Keating on behalf of Dore Operating Co. The case is 2:23-cv-00460, Dore Operating Co L L C v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London Subscribing to Policy No B0702Gl307060p et al.
Insurance
April 10, 2023, 7:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Dore Operating Company, LLC
Plaintiffs
- Mudd Bruchhaus & Keating (lc)
defendants
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Policy No. B0702Gl307060p
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London Subscribing to Policy No. B0702Gl307061p
- Markel Insurance Co Ltd London Branch
- Markel International Insurance Co Ltd
- Syndicate Brt 2987 at Lloyd's
- Syndicate Tal 1183 at Lloyd's
- Syndicate Trv 5000 at Lloyd's
defendant counsels
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute