Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dentons on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Allstate to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Slavicek Law Firm, challenges Allstate's denial of 'stacked' uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage claims, or such claims which combine coverage limits for multiple vehicles. The case is 2:23-cv-00017, Dorazio v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.