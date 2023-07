News From Law.com

DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber are seeking a temporary restraining order to block a New York City law slated to go into effect next week setting a minimum wage for delivery workers. In two separate lawsuits filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, the companies argue the law is flawed because it misunderstands the food delivery ecosystem in New York City and will irreparably harm their businesses.

July 07, 2023, 12:58 PM

